Abbott – Spike In Coronavirus “Unacceptable”

Governor Greg Abbott and a host of public safety officials spoke to reporters Monday about the fight against the Coronavirus in Texas. The governor says there are a number of things Texans can do to help slow the spread. Abbott says one thing is to wear masks…Abbott is leaving mandates on whether to require the wearing of masks to local officials. He added that businesses could be shut down again if more Texans do not begin to wear masks and take other preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.