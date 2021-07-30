" />Abbott Stands Firm On New Executive Order – EastTexasRadio.com
Abbott Stands Firm On New Executive Order

Dave Kirkpatrick 3 days ago

Governor Abbott says he won’t back down from an executive order that’s gotten attention from Department of Justice Attorney General Merrick Garland.  He wants Abbott to rescind an order that allows State Troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of carrying illegal migrants because they could hasten the surge of covid cases in Texas. Those cars and trucks could be driven back to the border or impounded. Dallas Immigration Attorney Eric Cedillo says if Garland takes this to court, he’ll win.

