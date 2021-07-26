" />Abbott – “Texas Democrats Wasting Their Time In DC” – EastTexasRadio.com
Abbott – “Texas Democrats Wasting Their Time In DC”

Dave Kirkpatrick 14 hours ago

Governor Greg Abbott says Texas House Democrats are wasting their time in Washington, D.C. At least two Democrats have returned to Austin, Harold Dutton of Austin and Phillip Cortez of San Antonio. Abbott says they and other Democrats who return to Austin can participate in discussions affecting the provisions of the voting bill.

