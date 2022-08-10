cypress basin hospice
Abbott To Debate O’Rourke Only Once

TexasTribune.org

Governor Abbott has agreed to debate challenger Beto O’rourke once ahead of the election. O’rourke has asked for three debates. Rice University Political Scientist Mark Jones notes Abbott is ahead of O’rourke in the polls.  The tentative date for their debate is Friday, September 30th at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. The ratings may be low as many Texans could be watching high school football. O’rourke wants debates during the week. Abbott debated challenger Lupe Valdez once in 2018…and it was on a Friday night.

