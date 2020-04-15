" /> Abbott to release details tomorrow about reopening the economy – EastTexasRadio.com
2 mins ago

 

 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will release details Friday on his plan to jumpstart the Texas economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. Abbott has faced mounting pressure from some Republicans to loosen his state-wide executive order to the greatest extent possible and giving local jurisdictions the flexibility to respond to local conditions. Democrats have warned about re-opening the economy before large-scale testing capability is readily available. Abbott’s office has said that a decision on the rest of the school year would also come this week.

