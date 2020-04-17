Abbott Unveils Plan For Texas Economy

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday new orders that will re-open Texas in several stages. He established a statewide strike force made up of Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Attorney General Ken Paxton as well as business and medical leaders from across the state.

Beginning on Monday all state parks will be allowed to re-open provided that visitors still wear face masks and stay six feet away from people that do not live in the same home. Groups of more than 5 people are prohibited.

On Wednesday current restrictions on medical procedures and surgeries will be loosened because Abbott said hospitals have “plenty of capacity” and their is a large supply of protection gear for medical personnel.

By next Friday all retail stores will be allowed to operate as “retail-to-go.” THey will operate the same way that restaurants have been doing takeout service since the social distancing restrictions went into effect.

Restaurants and bars would continue operating as take-out, curb service or delivery.

All schools in Texas are ordered closed for the remainder of the school year, but teachers will be allowed back into their classrooms to clean out supplies or to prepare lesson plans for potential summer classes.