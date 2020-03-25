" /> Abbott Wants “SNAP” Recipients To Use Benefits At Drive-Thru’s And Pick-Up Restaurants. – EastTexasRadio.com
Abbott Wants “SNAP” Recipients To Use Benefits At Drive-Thru’s And Pick-Up Restaurants.

2 hours ago

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission sent a letter yesterday to the United States Department of Agriculture seeking permission to allow Texas Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to use their benefits at the take out and drive-thru restaurants throughout the state as Texas continues to combat COVID-19. If approved, it would open up another food source for 3.2 million Texans.

“As we continue in our efforts to combat COVID-19, the state must do everything it can to make life more manageable for citizens and ensure that Texans can provide meals for their families,” said Governor Abbott. “This waiver will go a long way in doing just that. I urge the federal government to quickly approve this waiver, giving Texans another food option during this public health emergency.”

