Abortion Ends In Texas

Pro-Life groups in Texas are cheering the state’s “Trigger law” which goes into effect today, banning abortions. Joe Pojman [[poy-man]]with the Texas Alliance For Life says this puts the Lone Star State in the lead, when it comes to defending unborn babies. All 23 abortion clinics in Texas have now stopped performing the procedure. Pro-Choice groups, furious with the new law, are focusing on logistical support for pregnant women, getting them to states like New Mexico, where abortion is still legal.