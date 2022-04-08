Abortion Rights Activists Worry About Availability For Texas Women

When Texas passed the nation’s strictest abortion law, women seeking to end a pregnancy went to Oklahoma. Now, Oklahoma’s legislature has passed a near ban on the procedure, and pro-choice groups worry that mothers will take measures into their own hands. Caroline Duble with Avow Texas says there is an inherent danger with a medication abortion because there is no doctor involved. She says the worry is that if they gut the landmark Roe versus Wade ruling, Texans will have one neighboring state, New Mexico, where the procedure will be allowed.