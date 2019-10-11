About That Breaking Bad House in Today’s Hollywood Report

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” premieres on Netflix today. Francis and Louis Padilla live in Walter White’s Albuquerque home. They remodeled the home and put up a cast iron fence because fans of the show were driving by and throwing pizzas on their roof like in the TV show.

Francis’s daughter tells the magazine, “We feel like we can’t leave because when we, do something happens and that’s ridiculous. We don’t want to gate ourselves in. We’re the ones who’s being locked up. We did nothing wrong. They still try to throw pizzas even though she’s got a gate, she’s got signage. We joke that it’s kind of military-hardened now. Pizza-hardened, Even to this day, people still try to do it. They even try to climb the gate now.”

Breaking Bad fans may return to the home this weekend and toss more pizzas on the roof because of “El Camino”.

According to comicbook.com, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander wants to play a villain in an upcoming Batman movie. He tweeted, ”Haven’t seen Joker yet but it’s clearly a hit. So, in anticipation of films featuring other Batman villains, who would be better than me to play Egghead? Go ahead, throw out some names.”

Billboard magazine says Katy Perry was recently roller skating on an American Idol set when she wiped out. Lionel Richie rushed to her side before Luke Bryan slid into the picture and made fun of her. Katy is okay

Brobible and The Hollywood Reporter claim Will Smith is developing a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot through his production company. His 1990s NBC sitcom airs in 193 countries. Will is still receiving royalties from the show

The Sun claims Cher has allegedly been acting like a diva on her current tour and is demanding her backstage area have a wig room, a chocolate fountain and a slushie machine. Her fruit platters must be chilled to 73 degrees and her dressing room must be stocked with champagne, sugar-free Red Bull and Coca Cola.

TMZ says Kevin Hart’s near fatal car accident was caused by sudden acceleration. The website obtained a crash report, which claims Kevin left the scene while his friends were trapped inside his Barracuda. No one in the car was wearing a seatbelt. The crash has been attributed to driver error because the car did not have any mechanical issues.

Ace Showbiz claims Drew Barrymore is getting her own daytime talk show on CBS in 2020. She tells Variety magazine, “It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson tells Variety magazine that she wants to do an all-female superhero movie. “I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this’. What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

TMZ claims Cuba Gooding, Jr. is being charged with another crime. He arrived at court yesterday to face charges for an additional incident that may or may not be related to his ongoing assault case. The Manhattan, New York District Attorney has not yet revealed what the new charges are. Cuba will be arraigned next week.

Complex magazine claims Warner Brothers is developing a “Training Day” prequel that will follow Denzel’s character Alonzo Harris a decade before the events of the original film. The movie will be set in the days before the Rodney King verdict is announced. Some want Denzel’s son, Ballers star John David Washington, to play Alonzo.

People magazine says Elaine Benes’ townhouse from “Seinfeld” is on the market. The $8.65 million home was used for exterior shots throughout the series. It has six bedrooms and six bathrooms across five floors. Current homeowner Lori Monson says, “Maybe twice a month, someone would walk by, and they’d say, ‘Is this Elaine’s house?’” I would go, ‘How would you know that?'”