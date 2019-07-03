Academic Honors For PJC athletes

Paris Junior College athletes earned both individual and team academic honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association. Student-athletes from around the nation contributed to a new NJCAA record as 6,656 participants earned a spot on one of the three NJCAA All-Academic teams, having achieved a 3.60 GPA or higher. This year’s record eclipsed the previous mark of 6,329 set in the 2017-18 academic year.

Team-wide honors came to the PJC baseball team with a 3.53 GPA, and the softball team with a 3.18 GPA. Baseball was second only to Daytona State College nationally. For the third consecutive year a total of 738 programs achieved a cumulative 3.0 GPA or higher; of those, softball had the largest contingent with 131 teams.

PJC had 28 athletes recognized, part of the 6,656 participants contributing to a new NJCAA record. For the 2017-18 academic year, 6,329 participants earned a spot on one of three NJCAA All-Academic teams.

First Team (4.00 GPA): women’s soccer player Mildred Medina-Farias; softball player JaCee Clason; baseball players Kyle Boudreaux, Kyle Hogwood, Zach Norris, and Wilson Roubion; and men’s soccer players Eduardo Flores and Raymond Kennedy.

Second Team (3.80-3.99 GPA): baseball players Caleb Dubois and Josh Mancuso; and softball players Shelby Becker, Abbie Clevenger, Katie Cullum, and Breanne Smallwood.

Third Team (3.60-3.79 GPA): women’s basketball player Lindsey Thorpe; men’s soccer players Christian Hernandez and Jose Hidalgo; baseball players John Altman, Matthew Castaneda, Cannon Davis, Ian Groves, and Tristan Kalina; and softball players Brianna Gibbons, Rachael Gray, McKayla Marshall, Alivia McCuan, and Brisa Zapata.