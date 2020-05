At 11:00 Monday night, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Blocker Road, approximately 1 ½ mile from Marshall in Harrison County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2018 Jeep, Robert Howard Brock, 35, of Marshall, was traveling northbound on Blocker Road at an unsafe speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, went across a creek, and struck a tree. Judge John Oswalt pronounced the driver at the scene.