Last Saturday afternoon at 10:40, a fatal crash occurred on IH-20 eastbound near the 558-mile marker, approximately four miles southeast of Lindale in Smith County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, Joshua Britt Quinn, 19, of Fairfield, was traveling east on IH-20 when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck several trees. Judge Jon Johnson pronounced the driver, and his passenger, Jerrell Bryan Daniel, 51, of Van, at the scene.