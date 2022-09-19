Accused Anesthesiologist Due In Court Today

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz

A detention hearing is Monday (Sep 19) for Richardson anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz. Officials arrested him last week after accusing him of lacing IV bags at two medical facilities with potentially lethal drugs. Federal prosecutors report that fellow anesthesiologist Dr. Melanie Casper died in June after taking a tainted bag home to rehydrate herself. Friday, A U.S. Magistrate denied bail, so Ortiz has been in jail all weekend. Prosecutors say they might connect Ortiz to more than ten cardiac emergencies at Baylor Scott and White Surgery Center in Dallas between May and August.