Bond has been set at $1 million for Brandon Ray Gonzales, the man accused of killing two men and injuring 12 during a shooting rampage at “The Party Venue” near Greenville. His first court appearance is set for today. Gonzales maintains he is innocent, but an eye-witness said he saw Gonzales shooting at the party. Gonzales’ supporters plan to have a rally outside the sheriff’s office Saturday night. The rally is led by Dr. Jeff Hood, an activist Baptist preacher from Denton.