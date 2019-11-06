Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019
Accused Greenville Shooter Released After New Evidence Discovered

13 mins ago

 

Hunt County authorities were accusing Brandon Gonzales of killing two people and injuring 12 others at a party in Greenville weekend before last. Tuesday, officials released Gonzales from jail after the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office recommended dropping the capital murder case against him. The sheriff’s office said in a news release Tuesday that the recommendation is “due to the lack of cooperation from witnesses and discovery of exculpatory evidence.” Officials did not detail what that exculpatory evidence could be. Exculpatory evidence is evidence that could potentially clear an accused person.

