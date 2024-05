An East Texas man has been convicted in Upshur County District Court on multiple counts of sexual assault. The jury found 50- year-old Walter Robert Bartram II guilty of seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and five counts of sexual assault. Court documents showed the assaults happened between 2006 and 2011. The two victims both testified in the trial. Sentencing will be after a pre-trial investigation is conducted.