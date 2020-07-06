Activation Of Traffic Lights In Paris

Signal Lights Will Soon Be Active On Loop 286 in Paris

Today, PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that traffic signal lights recently installed at the intersection of Loop 286 and State Highway 19 in Paris, will soon be active.

Contractor WG Engineering & Construction LLC, installed signal lights on both the north and south sides of SH 19 where it intersects Loop 286. Workers will activate the signal lights in the coming days.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through any work zone. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.