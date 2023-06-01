Active Shooter Drill At Mt Pleasant

Mount Pleasant ISD Director of Safety and Security Hayes Lesher and Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Larry McRae was preparing for what’s become a necessity. McRae said it was about the fifth exercise Mt Pleasant has had in the last ten or fifteen years. Response personnel needed to learn precisely when or where in the school it would happen. A lot of students participated from the school. They had local responders, fire, police, EMS, and some school administrators to observe. It started around 9:30 Wednesday morning when a man acting as an active shooter entered the building. The emergency drill in MPISD concluded Wednesday morning at 10:45. Officials will now analyze the actions of those involved in the planned active shooter situation at the high school.