Activists Selling Cheap Gas

People started lining up an hour early for a shot at some cheap gas Monday in Dallas. Fuel City spent an hour selling gas for $2.38. Police had to direct traffic as the line stretched several blocks. The group, “Americans for Prosperity” bought 6,000 gallons of gas from Fuel City to sell at the price when Joe Biden took office. Dallas County Democrats counter, saying the President has pushed to lower the cost of food, gas and insulin, but Republicans keep voting with “huge companies.” “Americans for Prosperity” is planning similar events at gas stations across Texas.