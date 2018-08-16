Adam Talks Blake’s “Oklahoma Stank” In Today’s Nashville Insider

Adam Levine was recently promoting Yves Saint Laurent cologne when he slammed Blake Shelton. He told Entertainment Tonight; “Blake wears his own special scent. It’s called Oklahoma magic. It’s a delicate combination of manner and farm…Blake’s fragrance would be called ‘Oklahoma Stank.’…The accents would be, like, body odor, farm work, hunting…lameness.”

Thomas Rhett’s youngest daughter, Ada, recently celebrated her first birthday with a blue and orange-frosted cake. Thomas posted pictures of her covered in blue frosting.

Carrie Underwood tells The Tennessean Newspaper that she does not know the gender of her second child. “I don’t know what it is. You’ve got a 50 percent chance you’re correct. I have no idea.”

Jason Aldean was recently performing at Madison Square Garden when Alex Borsari proposed to his girlfriend, Jess McCormick. She accepted as the crowd roared. Jason then brought them on stage for a toast.

Radio.com claims Brad Paisley recently attended a Cleveland Browns training camp session. He’s been a lifelong fan and says; “I’ve been a Browns fan my whole life; I told them to go win it for that boy.”

Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley tells People magazine that he loves touring with his wife and son. “My wife and I have such a strong relationship that it’s just so much better when they’re out with me. Having them with me is so cozy. I also don’t want Ward to grow up [and] be like, ‘I never got to see my dad — he was always traveling’. We’ve brought him along and really wanted him to be a part of our lives — not just this kid that you see every once in a blue moon. I want him to be proud of what I’m doing and hope I’m a good example for him.”