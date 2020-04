Goldman Sachs and the Lift Fund are partnering to provide $50 million in loans to small businesses in Texas that have been affected by COVID-19 as part of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. The loans, made through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, will primarily be used for payroll so that employees can continue to receive paychecks and small businesses can retain their employees and will be partially or wholly forgiven.