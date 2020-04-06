Administration Advisory On Grocery, Pharmacy Shopping

The Assistant Secretary of Health Brett Giroir is urging Americans to limit their trips to the grocery store as much as possible. His remarks echoed White House Coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx, who earlier had said you should avoid unnecessary trips to pharmacies and groceries. The advisory didn’t prohibit going to the stores for necessities but urged people to shop as infrequently as possible. Giroir said the caution applies everywhere, not just COVID-19 hot spots. Everyone should wear a mask when venturing out.