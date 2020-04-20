" /> Adopt a Red River County High School Senior Project – EastTexasRadio.com
Adopt a Red River County High School Senior Project

When Governor Abbott announced that school would not resume for the rest of the year, a group of Red River HS moms brainstormed to see what they could do to brighten the days seniors were experiencing.  They started the Facebook page ’Red River County Adopt-A-Senior Facebook’ page where friends or family members post a picture of their graduating seniors along with their school, a short description of their accomplishments and plans for the future. Next, community members scroll through the posts and choose a senior to “adopt” by  sending cards, snacks, gift cards, or even a note of encouragement. Anyone interested in adopting a senior can join on Facebook.

 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/879378105835991/

