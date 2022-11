The Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption open house this Saturday, November 12, and the event will take place at the shelter on Hillcrest Dr. from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. There are several dogs and cats available for adoption for a good home. Organizers will be selling lunches and chances to win a basket of supplies for your cat or dog. Volunteers will also be on hand to answer questions and give out information about volunteering for the shelter.