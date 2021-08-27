Afghan Refugees Housed At Ft Bliss

Fort Bliss in El Paso is one of four military installations that is hosting evacuees from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country. Today, Congressman Tony Gonzales will visit the facility where they’re housed. There are about 1200 Afghans currently being housed at Fort Bliss, and the Department of Defense says they’ll be there for a while, while they obtain their visas. The process is being sped up, thanks to help from Customs and Border Protection. They also undergo a medical screening.