AG Asked To Crack Down On Porn Site

Dave Kirkpatrick 5 hours ago

(From TSN) The Texas Attorney General is being asked to crackdown on the website Pornhub, which has been linked to sexual assault and human trafficking. State Rep Matt Krause says the abuse of women is being normalized when it’s uploaded without the victim’s consent.  He says Pornhub is also fanning the flames of sex trafficking by normalizing prostitution. Earlier this month, dozens of women sued the site, alleging that the owners profited from videos depicting rape, child sexual exploitation, trafficking and other nonconsensual sexual content.

