AG Dodges Subpoena

Texas AG Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. The warrant was for a federal court hearing Tuesday in a lawsuit from nonprofits that want to help Texans pay for abortions out of state. When Officer Herrera arrived at Paxton’s home in McKinney on Monday morning, a woman who identified herself as Angela told him that Paxton was on the phone and unable to come to the door, Herrera said he would wait. Nearly an hour later, a black Chevrolet Tahoe pulled into the driveway, and 20 minutes after that, Ken Paxton exited the house.