AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today declared a final victory in his fight to preserve Texas’ common-sense voter ID law. A U.S. District Court judge agreed with Texas that the plaintiffs’ remaining claims must be dismissed because the case is now moot and the plaintiffs are not entitled to any relief.

“I’m proud of the successful fight my office waged to defend Texas’ voter ID law,” Attorney General Paxton said. “With this major legal victory, voter ID requirements remain in place going forward to prevent fraud and ensure that election results accurately reflect the will of Texas voters. Safeguarding the integrity of our elections is a primary function of state government and is essential to preserving our democratic process.”

Enacted by the Texas Legislature last session, Senate Bill 5 removes any burden on voters who cannot obtain a photo ID. Registered voters without one of the seven state-approved forms of photo identification to cast an in-person ballot by signing a sworn declaration of reasonable impediment stating why they couldn’t obtain a photo ID.

In April, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld Senate Bill 5, reversing a lower court ruling that blocked Texas from enforcing voter ID. Those challenging the upheld law chose not to pursue any additional appeals.

Attorney General Paxton defended the constitutionality of the voter ID law at a hearing before the Fifth Circuit last December in New Orleans. Previously, the U.S. Department of Justice said it was satisfied Senate Bill 5 “eradicates any discriminatory effect or intent” and expands voter identification options.