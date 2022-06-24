Ag Secretary Wants Armed Security In Cafeterias

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says he is initiating a plan to ensure we place armed security officers in every Texas school cafeteria during mealtimes. It comes a month after the massacre in Uvalde. Rice University political scientist Mark Jones calls this symbolic. Miller’s job is to help decide what kids eat in school and distribute federal funds for the school lunch program. Jones says Miller would need a waiver from the Biden administration to access those monies for armed guards.