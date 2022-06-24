Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Mid America Pet Food Header
Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
cypress basin hospice

Ag Secretary Wants Armed Security In Cafeterias

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says he is initiating a plan to ensure we place armed security officers in every Texas school cafeteria during mealtimes. It comes a month after the massacre in Uvalde. Rice University political scientist Mark Jones calls this symbolic. Miller’s job is to help decide what kids eat in school and distribute federal funds for the school lunch program. Jones says Miller would need a waiver from the Biden administration to access those monies for armed guards.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     