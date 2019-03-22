Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Agenda For Special Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Called for Monday 03.25.19

29 mins ago

 

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

 

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE

CITY COUNCIL

 

MARCH 25, 2019

                  

7:00 P.M.

 

 

AN EXECUTIVE SESSION WILL BE HELD AT 7:00 P.M. IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, SECTION  551.074, PRESONNEL MATTERS SPECIFICALLY RELATING TO THE DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC SAFETY.

 

The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 in the upstairs Conference Room at 201 North Davis Street.  The following items will be discussed:

 

 

  1. Call to order.

 

  1. Discussion/action on Executive Session item.

 

  1. Adjourn

