Agenda For Special Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Called for Monday 03.25.19

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE

CITY COUNCIL

MARCH 25, 2019

7:00 P.M.

AN EXECUTIVE SESSION WILL BE HELD AT 7:00 P.M. IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, SECTION 551.074, PRESONNEL MATTERS SPECIFICALLY RELATING TO THE DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC SAFETY.

The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 in the upstairs Conference Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

Call to order.

Discussion/action on Executive Session item.