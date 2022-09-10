Agenda For Sulphur Springs ISD Trustees To Meet Monday 09.12.22

AGENDA

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2022

6:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551. Approval of the minutes of the Board of Trustees for the regular meeting conducted on Monday, August 8, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m., and the special meeting conducted on Monday, August 15, 2022, beginning at 4:00 p.m., and Monday, August 22, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m., all three held in the Board Room of the Administration Building.

III. PUBLIC FORUM

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum for a meeting per board policy BED(LOCAL) ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS Present Professional Development Plan for 2022-2023 [Lisa Robinson] B. Presentation re: HB 3 Board Outcome Goals [Michael Lamb] CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS: Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for August 2022. B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for August 2022. C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for August 2022. VI. ACTION ITEMS Consider approval of the trip proposal for Sulphur Springs High School Band. [Spencer Emmert] Discuss and consider removing Kristin Monk and Josh Williams from City National Bank and adding Justin Cowart, Jeremey Lopez, and Lisa Robinson to signature cards. [Sherry McGraw] Consider approval of the application to the Texas Education Agency for Modified Schedule State Assessment Testing Days Waiver. [Jason Evans] D. Consider approval of the TEA waiver application for the Teacher Data Portal of the Texas Assessment Management System. [Jason Evans] Consider approval of a replacement for Derek Driver’s unexpired term on the Hopkins County Civic Center Board as one of two Sulphur Spring ISD representatives. [Michael Lamb] Consider approval of the 2022-2023 Board Operating Procedures Manual. (Exhibit under separate cover) [Michael Lamb]

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074) A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,

acknowledge and accept personnel resignations, and other personnel matters. B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.