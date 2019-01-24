Agendas For Hopkins County Commissioners Court Meeting and Work Session

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, January 28, 2019

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Center Civic Center Board Meeting Minutes – 12-6-2018 Work Session – 1-11-19

Regular Meeting – 1-14-19 Work Session – 1-14-19

Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 2342/Spring Creek Circle, Which Is Located Approximately

553 Feet East Of County Road 2322 Located In Precinct 2 Of Hopkins County.

The Court Consider Approving A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 2342/Spring Creek Circle, Which Is Located Approximately

492 Feet East Of County Road 2322 Located In Precinct 2 Of Hopkins County.

The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3341, Which Is Located Approximately 1600 Feet North Of County Road 2310 Located In Precinct 3 Of Hopkins County. The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Oncor Electric Delivery To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Along CR 4801 For Approximately 800 Feet, Which Is Located 170 Feet South Of CR 4800 In Precinct 4 Of Hopkins County.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) County Extension Agent(s) To Present Certificates To The Court For Their Participation In The District 4 Northeast Texas Continuing Education Conference Held December 6, 2018 At The Titus County Extension Office Located In Mt. Pleasant, Texas. ii) The County Extension Agent(s) To Report On The Activities Of The Agri-Life Extension Office.

iii) The Court To Review The Racial Profiling Report From Norman Colyer, Constable, Pct. 1.

iv) The Court To Recognize The Environmental Inspector, Jim Dial, For Completion Of The Pipeline Emergency Response And Damage Prevention Program Held On January 9, 2019. v) The Court To Recognize Commissioner Joe Price Of Precinct 4 And Commissioner Greg Anglin Of Precinct 2 For Completing The Required 20.5 Hours Of Continuing Education Credit By Attending The Seminar For Newly Elected County Judges And Commissioners Sponsored By The LBJ School Of Public Affairs – The University Of Texas At Austin In Cooperation With The Texas Association Of Counties Held January 14-17, 2019. vi) The Court To Review The Monthly Report From County Offices.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Lease For A Copier/Scanner/Printer From Advantage Copy Systems For The

Hopkins County Attorney’s Office.

ii) The Court To Consider And Approve A Hosting Agreement With Net Data Corporation To Provide Cloud Technology.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Appoint Michael Mund As Commissioner Precinct 2 Representative To The Civic Center Board Of Directors.

The Court To Adjourn.

****************************************************************************************************************

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, January 28, 2019

TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Meeting

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Meet To Discuss Environmental Concerns.