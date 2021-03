Any person in phases 1a, 1b, teachers or anyone over 50 can now get a COVID vaccine if they want to. This comes as the state recorded a record number of vaccines administered last week. Dr. Ben Newman is a Texas A&M-Texarkana virologist and says they’ve come a long way over the last year…and recalls the high for him…has been seeing how effective the vaccines have been. He expects the vaccines will adequately fight off any variant strains