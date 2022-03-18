Agri-Life Extension In Lamar County Hosting “Walk Across Texas”

The Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service in Lamar County is sponsoring a program to encourage walking to get or remain healthy. Walk Across Texas features eight-person teams who pledge to walk 852 miles, which is the length of the state of Texas. Participants can register at howdyhealth.org/programs. It all begins Monday at the Trail de Paris at the entrances on Collegiate Drive at Love Civic Center or the Morningside entrance. For information, call 903-737-2443 or email laura.graves@ag.tamu.edu.