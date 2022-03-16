Agri-Life Extension Service Hosting Healthy Living Program For Adults Over 55

Myth: Older adults are alike. Fact: The older adult population is diverse and represents a range of races, religions, ethnic backgrounds, political preferences, educational levels and life experiences. Myth: With aging there is an inevitable mental decline, loss of memory, and inability to learn. Fact: If healthy, older adults remain at the same ability level until very late in life. Myth: Older people are senile. Fact: The vast majority of older adults are not senile. Myth: The elderly are difficult and rigid. Fact: Personality remains relatively constant throughout life. Myth: Physical decline and frequent illnesses come with aging, making old people frail. Fact: Over 75% of older adults are healthy enough to carry out normal activities without help. Myth: Old people live in the past. Fact: Older adults have a wider range of past experiences from which to respond and teach.

Despite negative stereotypes, retirement can have a positive effect on health including mental health. This may be due to a reduction ow work-related stress and strain. Also, on average, workers sleep less than 7 hours on weekdays while those who are retire sleep 4- minutes longer. Retirees often use their time doing more daily activities requiring physical activity and exercise more frequently than those who are employed outside the home. This could result in an increase in physical activity especially for those retiring from sedentary jobs.

"Be Well, Live Well" addresses nutrition and nutrients often missing in diets; understanding nutrition labels on food products; keeping food safe while shopping, transporting, storing, and preparing foods; meal planning using foods you already have to build a base; and being fit.

Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador

Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador

Applications are now available for the Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador program. Youth who will be in grades 9-12 during the 2022/2023 school year are eligible to apply. Youth do not have to be current 4-H members, but must register in 4-H if selected.

Closing Thought

Never get tired of doing little things for others. Sometimes those little things occupy the biggest part of their hearts. – Author Unknown

