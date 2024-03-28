Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
AgriLife Extension Service Advises Caution For Eclipse

The total solar eclipse is a large-scale natural phenomenon that Texans have not seen since 2017. As people begin to plan to travel across the state for eclipse-watching events, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Disaster Assessment Recovery, and state emergency preparedness, officials urge individuals to be mindful of increased traffic and resources leading up to and on the day of the event. They expect more than a million visitors to flock to areas along the eclipse path. Expect populations in some small towns and rural counties to balloon into the hundreds of thousands of people.

