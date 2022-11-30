cypress basin hospice
Aikin Elementary Announces Students of the Month for November

Aikin Elementary is excited to announce the Students of the Month for November. Each homeroom teacher nominates one student with outstanding character, behavior, and attitude. These students receive a certificate, special recognition in monthly assemblies, and their photos on the student of the month bulletin board for all to see.

Third and 4th-grade students earn membership into the Cat Squad and a T-shirt to wear as they serve as ambassadors and assist with special activities. Students in Kindergarten-2nd grade receive a special prize and enjoy a pizza party with Aikin school counselors Laurie Bult and Lindsey Jones. The Aikin Parent Association (APA) funds the ‘Student of the Month/Cat Squad.’

 

3rd & 4th Grade Students of the Month/Cat Squad (pictured left to right): Front Row: Kasen Matthews, Payton Buck, Javier Torres, Wyatt Giddens, Aidan Levay-Diaz, Jacey Wooten, Sofia Perales, Nevaeh Woods, and Nylah McDonald Back Row: Jeremy Cooper, Kylie Mosley, Monstrrat Torres, Ka’Miyah Curlee, Major Davis, Ashton Farren, Xander Sisson, Addy Welch, and Kamdyn Ladd

 

1 st and 2nd Grade Students of the Month (pictured left to right): Front Row:  James Epperson, Kenzi Dewberry, Henry Norris, Bryson Finney, Kayveon Sanders, Kingston Epperson, Tim Doan, Adrian Lane, and Auriella Pantoja Back Row: Cayson Taylor, Violet Gain, Caylee Gordon, Jarren Briggle, Carly Krogman, Dewitt Miner, Aslynn Hay, Jordyn McDonald, Kania Sanchez, Cabrina Bioca-Lenertz, and Gavin Grigsby

 

Kindergarten Students of the Month (pictured left to right): Front Row: Quin’dre Hayden and Delaney Oliva Back Row: Belle Ritchie, Emily Darst, Maggie Beaird, Ian Villegas, Jayden Lester, Emery Norman, and Bryce Thomas

