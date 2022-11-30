Aikin Elementary Announces Students of the Month for November
Aikin Elementary is excited to announce the Students of the Month for November. Each homeroom teacher nominates one student with outstanding character, behavior, and attitude. These students receive a certificate, special recognition in monthly assemblies, and their photos on the student of the month bulletin board for all to see.
Third and 4th-grade students earn membership into the Cat Squad and a T-shirt to wear as they serve as ambassadors and assist with special activities. Students in Kindergarten-2nd grade receive a special prize and enjoy a pizza party with Aikin school counselors Laurie Bult and Lindsey Jones. The Aikin Parent Association (APA) funds the ‘Student of the Month/Cat Squad.’
