Aikin Elementary Announces ‘Student Of The Month’ for October

Aikin Elementary is excited to announce October’s ‘Students of the Month.’ Each homeroom teacher nominates one student with outstanding character, behavior, and attitude. These students receive a certificate, special recognition in monthly assemblies, and their photos on the student of the Month bulletin board for all to see.

Students in 3rd & 4th grade earn membership into the Cat Squad and a T-shirt to wear as they serve as ambassadors and assist with special activities.

Students in Kindergarten-2nd grade receive a special prize and enjoy a pizza party with Aikin school counselors Laurie Bult and Lindsey Jones. In addition, the Aikin Parent Association (APA) funds the ‘Student of the Month/Cat Squad.’