Aikin Elementary Announces ‘Student Of The Month’ for October

3rd & 4th Grade Students of the Month/Cat Squad
(pictured left to right):
Front Row: 3rd grade- Sadie Rea, Kynzlee Ibarra,
Jaiah Dabbs, McKenzie Ellis, Allison Burton,
McKayla Ellis, Kaicen Guerrero, and Grayson Bunch
Not Pictured- Sloane Withers
Back Row: 4th grade- King Scudder, Tommy
Cortines, Madalynn “Maddie” Vasquez, Ford
Lindsey, Omar Crussell, Alexander Thomas, and
E’Lajah Pittman Not Pictured- Aliyah Pippin and
Serenity Jenkins
1st and 2nd Grade Students of the Month (pictured left to right): Front Row: 1st grade – Jorge Martinez, Nova’Lee Roth, and Carter Bethea Middle Row: 1st grade- Daniela Perea Gonzalez, Annie Kerby, Ashtyn Chaverria, Amelia Reed, Gatlin Piper, Qyncie Hayden, and Chris Wallace. Back Row: 2nd grade- Abby Sills, Misaiah Santerle, Greyson Dunning, Gabriel Sanchez, Aubree Savage, Zuley Oliva, Brynlee Kyle, Elizabeth Kelley, Beau Hernandez, and Austen Cheney
Kindergarten Students of the Month (pictured left to right):
Front Row: Olivia Smith, Rylee Stanley, Sayre Luna, and Allie Williams
Back Row: Aniya Smith, Kreed Brown, William Kerby, Reagan Newman, and Montray Norris

Aikin Elementary is excited to announce October’s ‘Students of the Month.’ Each homeroom teacher nominates one student with outstanding character, behavior, and attitude. These students receive a certificate, special recognition in monthly assemblies, and their photos on the student of the Month bulletin board for all to see.
Students in 3rd & 4th grade earn membership into the Cat Squad and a T-shirt to wear as they serve as ambassadors and assist with special activities.

Students in Kindergarten-2nd grade receive a special prize and enjoy a pizza party with Aikin school counselors Laurie Bult and Lindsey Jones. In addition, the Aikin Parent Association (APA) funds the ‘Student of the Month/Cat Squad.’

