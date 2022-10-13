Aikin Elementary announces Students of the Month

Aikin Elementary is excited to announce the Students of the Month for September. Each homeroom teacher nominates one student who displays outstanding character, behavior, and attitude. These students receive a certificate, special recognition in monthly assemblies, and their photos on the Student of the Month bulletin board for all to see. Students in 3rd & 4th grade earn membership into the Cat Squad and a t-shirt to wear as they serve as ambassadors and assist with special activities. Students in 1st-2nd grade receive a special prize and enjoy a pizza party with Aikin school counselors, Mrs. Bult and Mrs. Jones. The Student of the Month/Cat Squad is funded by the Aikin Parent Association (APA).