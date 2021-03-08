Aikin Elementary Celebrates ‘Read Across America’ Week

Aikin Elementary celebrates Read Across America this week with Read Across Aikin using different teachers dressing up as a character from a book and recording themselves reading on location.

On Monday, first grade teacher Madison McDowell dressed up like a mermaid by her castle and read The Mermaid by Jan Brett.

On Tuesday, the students were surprised with a video from Reading Coach Vickie England dressed up as a bear in the woods and read Bear Feels Scared by Karma Wilson.

Wednesday 4th grade teacher Wendy Hamer dressed up as a cowgirl on her ranch reading Bubba, the Cowboy Prince: A Fractured Texas Tale by Helen Ketteman.

On Thursday, kindergarten paraprofessional Cindy Crawford dressed up as Annabelle in her home reading Big Bouffant by Kate Hosford.

The week concluded with ESL instructor Adrianne Lowry dressed up as Amelia Earhart by her airplane at the airport reading I am Amelia Earhart by Brad Meltzer.