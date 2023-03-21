Aikin Elementary Celebrates Reading with Annual Taste of Reading

Aikin Elementary held its annual Taste of Reading event in the Aikin Library. This event offered students the opportunity to sample different types of books in hopes they would want to read more.

Students could rotate to two different menu selections during their 20-minute tasting, served by volunteers and staff members. The choices on the menu included:

A Space Odyssey

The Great Outdoors

Giddy-Up

Prehistoric Adventures

The Jungle Awaits

Terrific Teeth

“Our students always look forward to the book tasting; it’s a great way for us to showcase books that a lot of kids do not usually choose to check out,” Aikin librarian Melanie Loughmiller said. “This year, the Aikin Parent Association helped with decorating and volunteering; it was a super fun and successful event.”