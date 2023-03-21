ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Aikin Elementary Celebrates Reading with Annual Taste of Reading

Pictured above: Leiana Walters, Mikayla Dalby, Audrey Baird, and Aubrie Gunder visit with Aikin Librarian Melanie Loughmiller in “The Great Outdoors.”

Aikin Elementary held its annual Taste of Reading event in the Aikin Library. This event offered students the opportunity to sample different types of books in hopes they would want to read more.

Students could rotate to two different menu selections during their 20-minute tasting, served by volunteers and staff members. The choices on the menu included:

  • A Space Odyssey
  • The Great Outdoors
  • Giddy-Up
  • Prehistoric Adventures
  • The Jungle Awaits
  • Terrific Teeth

“Our students always look forward to the book tasting; it’s a great way for us to showcase books that a lot of kids do not usually choose to check out,” Aikin librarian Melanie Loughmiller said. “This year, the Aikin Parent Association helped with decorating and volunteering; it was a super fun and successful event.”

 

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     