Aikin Elementary celebrates reading with annual Taste of Reading

Aikin Elementary held it’s annual Taste of Reading event in the Aikin Library. This event offered students the opportunity to sample different types of books in hopes they would want to read more.

Students were able to rotate to two different menu selections during their 20-minute tasting, served by volunteers and staff members. The choices on the menu included:

Rocky Road

Rainforest

Seasons Greetings

Once Upon a Time

Home of the Free because of the Brave

Superheroes

“I hope students can find something new to read,” Aikin librarian Melanie Loughmiller said. “Students ask when the next tasting will be all year long, so I know they enjoy the experience.”