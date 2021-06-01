Aikin Elementary Kicks Off the End Of Year Awards Assemblies With Kindergarten

Pictured above: Kindergartner Ki’Mari Allen goes to the stage to receive his award.

Aikin Elementary kicked off their in-person award assemblies with Kindergarten ceremonies. Students walked across the stage and received their awards and certificate from Principal Kimberly Donnan, Assistant Principals Dr. Paul Wallace, and Katie Exum. Aikin will be doing the rest of their awards assemblies throughout the next few days in small groups so that all in attendance can maintain social distancing. The schedule for all awards assemblies is on the Aikin website and Facebook page.

Pictured above: Cabrina Allen receives her certificate from Principal Kimberly Donnan.

Pictured above: Campbell Harper receives her perfect attendance ribbon from Assistant Principal Katie Exum