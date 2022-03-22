Aikin Elementary School Students Earn Perfect Scores In WordMasters Challenge

Two students representing Paris ISD recently received a perfect score in the second of three meets in this year’s WordMasters Challenge™—a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually.

Competing in the rugged Blue Division of the WordMasters Challenge,™ third-graders Anniston Bray and Everett Hernandez each earned a perfect score of 20 on the challenge. Nationally, only 33 third graders achieved this result.

The students were coached in preparation for the WordMasters Challenge™ by Tammy King.

The WordMasters Challenge™ is an exercise in critical thinking that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of interesting new words (considerably more complex than grade level). Second, it challenges them to use those words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships. Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically. They design most vocabulary enrichment and analogy-solving programs for high school students. However, they created WordMasters Challenge™ materials specifically for younger students in grades three through eight. They are particularly well suited for children motivated by the challenge of learning new words and enjoying the logical puzzles posed by analogies.

A company based in New Jersey administers the WordMasters Challenge™ program, which they dedicate to inspiring high achievement in American schools. Further information is available at the company’s website: http://www.wordmasterschallenge.com.