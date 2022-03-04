Aikin Elementary School Talent Show Winners

Pictured left to right: Brinlee Moore, Kennedy Moore, Harli Cornelius, and Jeis Ikalap

Aikin Elementary School had many superb performances in their “Aikin’s Got Talent” show. However, the judges had their work cut out for them.

The fourth-grade winners are:

1st place, Harli Cornelius solo song “ Fight Song ” by Rachel Platten.

2nd place, Kennedy Moore tap-dancing routine to the pop song “ Cups ” by Kidz Bop.

3rd place, Jeis Ikalap with an original beatbox routine.

A very special thank you to fourth-grader Brinlee Moore for the fantastic job as the master of ceremonies.