Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
cypress basin hospice
Young Title Company Header

Aikin Elementary School Talent Show Winners

Pictured left to right: Brinlee Moore, Kennedy Moore, Harli Cornelius, and Jeis Ikalap

Aikin Elementary School had many superb performances in their “Aikin’s Got Talent” show. However, the judges had their work cut out for them.

The fourth-grade winners are:

  • 1st place, Harli Cornelius solo song “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten.
  • 2nd place, Kennedy Moore tap-dancing routine to the pop song “Cups” by Kidz Bop.
  • 3rd place, Jeis Ikalap with an original beatbox routine.

A very special thank you to fourth-grader Brinlee Moore for the fantastic job as the master of ceremonies.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     