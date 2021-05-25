" /> Aikin Elementary Students Participate In Kiwanis Heroes Coloring Book Contest – EastTexasRadio.com
Aikin Elementary Students Participate In Kiwanis Heroes Coloring Book Contest

Pictured left to right: Jimmy Steed, Paris Kiwanis President, Aikin 3rd grader Jaxyn Wall and Thomas Callaway, Lt. Governor of Division 32 Texas/Oklahoma District Kiwanis.

 

The Kiwanis Club of Paris selected five third-grade classes at Aikin Elementary School to participate in a pilot program. The Heroes coloring book contest was developed by the Texas/Oklahoma District of Kiwanis and funded by Kiwanis Children’s Fund grant. They designed the program to give third-grade students an introduction to the Kiwanis Family and allow each student the opportunity to think about their community. They asked each child to draw a picture of their favorite hero to enter into the contest. The winner from each of the five third-grade classes received a gift card and certificate. The following students were the winners from each category.

Brinlee Moore – Ms. Moore’s Class
Claire Teague – Ms. Spencer’s Class
Gerald Shelton-Dillworth – Ms. Echeverria’s Class
Jaxyn Wall – Ms. Vandeaver’s Class
Zane Brown – Ms. Helm’s Class

They judged each of these winners at the divisional level. Jaxyn Wall won first place at the divisional level and received a bicycle and helmet. Brinlee Moore won second place, and Zane Brown won third place. They awarded each of these winners art kits.

