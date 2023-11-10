Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Denny’s Paris Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Aikin Host a Night of Reading Under the Stars

1st grader Milo Spann with mom Stephanie Spann and dad Marty Spann

Aikin Elementary recently hosted a Family Night by “Reading Under the Stars.” The fall season is the perfect time to enjoy the crisp air, cozy blankets, and the opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones. This is why Aikin decided to host this event, which is designed to provide families with the chance to relax, connect, and enjoy the beauty of nature while reading together.

Kindergartener Sabina Homer and dad Mark Homer

Families joined Aikin staff for an hour of stargazing, reading books, and indulging in some delicious s’mores. This event was planned after the time change so that they could truly experience the feeling of camping and bonding with family under the stars.

4th grader Amya Walters with mom Britney McCulloch

The main objective was to provide parents and students with a unique opportunity to spend quality time together while also fostering a love for reading. “I was overwhelmed with the great turnout,” stated Aikin Reading Coach Vickie England. “It warmed my heart to see students and parents in the front yard of our school reading and spending quality time together.”

4th grader Sofia Perales and mom Maricela Perales

 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved