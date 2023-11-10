Aikin Host a Night of Reading Under the Stars

Aikin Elementary recently hosted a Family Night by “Reading Under the Stars.” The fall season is the perfect time to enjoy the crisp air, cozy blankets, and the opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones. This is why Aikin decided to host this event, which is designed to provide families with the chance to relax, connect, and enjoy the beauty of nature while reading together.

Families joined Aikin staff for an hour of stargazing, reading books, and indulging in some delicious s’mores. This event was planned after the time change so that they could truly experience the feeling of camping and bonding with family under the stars.

The main objective was to provide parents and students with a unique opportunity to spend quality time together while also fostering a love for reading. “I was overwhelmed with the great turnout,” stated Aikin Reading Coach Vickie England. “It warmed my heart to see students and parents in the front yard of our school reading and spending quality time together.”