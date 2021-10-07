Aikin Kindergarteners learn about fire safety during Fire Prevention Month

The National Fire Protection Association set the week of October 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week. Firefighters from the Paris Fire Department visited Aikin Elementary Kindergarten classes to talk to students about fire safety.

Aikin Kindergarten students walk around the fire truck and look at all of the details.

Aikin Kindergarten students listen as the Firefighters describe the importance of the fire suite.

Firefighters put their fire suites on and described each piece and its importance. The Firefighters wanted the students to see them with the full suite on so that they would know not to be scared and to know they are there to help if they need them. Students walked around the fire truck, looked at all of the details, and asked questions about the equipment.