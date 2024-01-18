Aikin Spelling Bee Winners

Seth Loza and Rhythm Prince, two 4th graders from Aikin Elementary, have recently made their school proud by winning the annual Spelling Bee competition. As a result of their victory, they have earned the opportunity to represent their school in the upcoming countywide competition. This competition will bring together talented students from all over Lamar County who will be vying for the top spot. The countywide spelling bee is set to take place on February 7, 2024, at 4:30 pm, at Weger Auditorium.